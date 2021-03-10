Critical Contrast: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) versus DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and DoorDash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.60 $431.13 million $4.53 33.58 DoorDash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than DoorDash.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% DoorDash N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Match Group and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 DoorDash 0 13 5 0 2.28

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.67%. DoorDash has a consensus target price of $171.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.96%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Match Group.

Summary

Match Group beats DoorDash on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

