Critical Survey: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) versus Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantest and Enphase Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.54 billion 5.88 $492.49 million $2.47 31.20 Enphase Energy $624.33 million 31.50 $161.15 million $0.67 227.51

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Enphase Energy. Advantest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Advantest and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 1 1 1 3.00 Enphase Energy 0 7 11 0 2.61

Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $175.19, suggesting a potential upside of 14.93%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Advantest.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 18.15% 22.22% 14.56% Enphase Energy 24.69% 30.06% 10.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Advantest on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products; and equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in the research and development activities measuring and testing technologies. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Advantest Corporation has collaboration with STMicroelectronics on advanced automated test cell for IC Testing; and partnership with PDF Solutions Inc. for cloud-based software solutions. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

