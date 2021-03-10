Critical Survey: Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) versus Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debt Resolve has a beta of 4.19, meaning that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.5% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Debt Resolve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) -1.67% 3.79% 1.96% Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Debt Resolve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) $442.22 million 4.78 -$9.23 million $0.35 134.26 Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Debt Resolve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and Debt Resolve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 5 0 2.71 Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus target price of $54.21, suggesting a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats Debt Resolve on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to banks and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking Intelligent Engagement platform that enables banks to engage with customers; legal spend management solutions and services, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions to monitor, replay, and analyse user behaviour and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; payment automation solutions that generate various domestic and international payment instructions along with consolidated bank reporting of cash activity; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Debt Resolve Company Profile

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

