CROAT (CROAT) Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, CROAT has traded 10% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $287,684.99 and $84.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 121.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,862,350 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

