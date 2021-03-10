Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Chairman Sells $1,850,000.00 in Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Ryan Gorenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45.

CRON traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,997. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 158,269 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

