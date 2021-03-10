Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Chairman Sells $1,850,000.00 in Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Ryan Gorenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45.
CRON traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,997. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 158,269 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
