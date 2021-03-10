Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 5.5%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 3,340,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,665,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cronos Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 155.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cronos Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

