Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.80

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $8.40. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 54,937 shares traded.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 59,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

