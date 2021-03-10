Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,108,000 after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Crown by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

