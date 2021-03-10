Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Down 41.8%

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV)’s stock price was down 41.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 784% from the average daily volume of 18,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

About Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

