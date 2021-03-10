Crust (CRU) Price Up 65.5% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Crust has a market cap of $44.26 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.25 or 0.00048625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000884 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

