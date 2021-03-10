Crust Price Tops $26.69 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $26.69 or 0.00048047 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $43.34 million and $4.27 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded up 60.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000898 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

