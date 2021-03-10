Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post sales of $46.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.90 million and the highest is $48.53 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 379.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $202.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.60 million to $209.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $251.23 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Cryoport stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.