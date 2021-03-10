Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.33% of Cryoport worth $127,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

