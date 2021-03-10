Crypto.com Coin Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $4.20 billion and approximately $180.97 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.12 or 0.00727351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,143,835,615 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.