Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Million

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 78.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $117,525.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 77.3% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

CVA is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

