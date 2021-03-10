Crypto Village Accelerator Tops One Day Trading Volume of $167,268.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $167,268.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

