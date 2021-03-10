CryptoAds Marketplace Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $386,362.93 and approximately $33.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00489827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.29 or 0.00522492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00076155 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

