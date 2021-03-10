CryptoBonusMiles Market Cap Hits $446,968.93 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $446,968.93 and $16,652.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00053464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.57 or 0.00746787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00065561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00039714 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.