Cryptobuyer Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $11,137.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00053778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.82 or 0.00751908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

