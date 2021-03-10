Cryptocean One Day Volume Hits $20,565.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $20,565.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00729333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

