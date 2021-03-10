CryptoFranc Price Tops $1.07 on Top Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $18,233.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001913 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00725495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.