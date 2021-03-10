CryptoFranc Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,699.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $6,699.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00054951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.42 or 0.00767231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00040405 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

