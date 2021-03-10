Crypton Price Down 27.4% Over Last Week (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Crypton has a total market cap of $550,233.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.30 or 0.00498438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00067692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00053167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00738579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00053255 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,441,285 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here





