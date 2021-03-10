Cryptopay (CPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,561.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $3,561.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00055877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00794385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040940 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

