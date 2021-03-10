CryptoPing Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $6,870.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.13 or 0.00499397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00067067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00543285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00075531 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars.

