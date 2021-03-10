CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading Up 5.5%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 461,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 615,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The company has a market cap of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,415,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $759,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.