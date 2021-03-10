CubeSmart Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 24.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,140,000 after buying an additional 1,348,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after buying an additional 1,061,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

