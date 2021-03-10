Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $347.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.70 million and the highest is $358.10 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $374.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.70.

NYSE CFR opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

