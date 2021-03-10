Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

Shares of CPIX opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

