Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Curaleaf to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curaleaf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

