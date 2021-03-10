CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $84.80. Approximately 714,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 837,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,241,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac in the third quarter worth $3,220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter valued at $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

