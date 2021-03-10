Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading 8.2% Higher

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.71. 1,214,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,011,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $571.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $19,182,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $11,434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 591,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

