Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading 8.2% Higher

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.71. 1,214,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,011,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $571.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $19,182,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $11,434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 591,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.
Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.