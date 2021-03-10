Curve DAO Token Price Tops $2.32 on Top Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $565.35 million and approximately $159.44 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00765655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029684 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,449,804,890 coins and its circulating supply is 243,971,077 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

