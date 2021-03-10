CUTcoin Trading Up 55.4% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and $4,200.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 135,142,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,142,596 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

