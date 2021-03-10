CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 5.9% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.58. 472,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 633,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $5,181,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at $869,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CVR Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CVR Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after acquiring an additional 471,356 shares during the last quarter.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.