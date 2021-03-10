CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

CVS traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. 179,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

