CWV Chain Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $3,776.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00505023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00074351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.12 or 0.00542598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00077158 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

