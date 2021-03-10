CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Down 1.2%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.11. Approximately 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberAgent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.55 and a beta of -0.16.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

