CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $484-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.49 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.45-0.64 EPS.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,091.87 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.40.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

