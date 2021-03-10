CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $484-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.49 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.45-0.64 EPS.
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,091.87 and a beta of 1.37.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
