CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $484-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.47 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.64 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.40.
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,091.87 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
