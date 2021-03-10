CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $484-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.47 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,091.87 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.