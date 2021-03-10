CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.03-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.09 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,091.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.68.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.40.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.