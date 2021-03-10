CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading 7.8% Higher

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.49 and last traded at $146.41. 1,164,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 635,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.78.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.40.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,091.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 76,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
