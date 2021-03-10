CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading 7.8% Higher

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.49 and last traded at $146.41. 1,164,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 635,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,091.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 76,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

