CyberVein Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $167.07 million and $5.24 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.