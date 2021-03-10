CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Up 8%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. 2,014,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,838,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company has a market cap of $54.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

Get CYREN alerts:

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CYREN by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 776,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CYREN by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CYREN in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYREN Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CYREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.