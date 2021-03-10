CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -255.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 846,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

