CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Trading 7.3% Higher

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.21. 585,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,035,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

The company has a market cap of $531.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

