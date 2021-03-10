Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Up 6.3%

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.75. 348,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 384,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $377.79 million, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

