D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,156 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average of $163.09.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.