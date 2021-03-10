D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 535 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $310.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 398.63, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.54 and a 200 day moving average of $414.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.88 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,583,656 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

