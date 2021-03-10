D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.